Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel visits Burabay
"Kenesary Khan is not only the last of the khans in the history of the Kazakhs but also a man of outstanding personality who has taken a place in the heart of his people due to his perseverance and will-to-win spirit," said Sadybek Tugel, honoring the memory of the great ancestor.
It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.