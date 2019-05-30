Presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov visits farms in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - On May 29, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the candidate for the Presidency of Kazakhstan nominated by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, visited major farms in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Continuing his visits to the regions of the country, presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov was once again favorably impressed. Within five years, farmer Vladimir Rozmetov created a unique enterprise in the arid steppe. He is involved in livestock breeding, gardening, vegetable farming, and sturgeon farming. He also keeps bees and goats. By the way, Rozmetov is the only farmer in Kazakhstan who makes goat milk products on a commercial scale and exports them to Russia. The farmer is ready to continue scaling up production.



Besides, the candidate's agents met with voters in Aktobe.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.