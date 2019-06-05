EN
    11:25, 05 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov holds meeting in Oskemen

    EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, a candidate for President of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with the faculty members and students of the College of Economics and Finance in Oskemen, Kazinform cites the press service of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan.

    Zhambyl Akhmetbekov said that the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan has now seats in the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. After that, the speaker presented the main lines of the election platform, noting that they stem from the key principles of the communist ideology.

    It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.

    East Kazakhstan region Elections Political parties 2019 Presidential Election
