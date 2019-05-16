Representatives of Yespayeva’s election campaign team meet with voters in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - The election campaign team of Daniya Yespayeva, the candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with young voters in Uralsk, Kazinform cites the Party's press service.

Over 350 professors and students of the West Kazakhstan Innovation and Technology University, Kazakhstan University of Innovation and Telecommunication Systems, and Utemisov West Kazakhstan State University gathered at the local cultural center.

Members of the regional campaign office led by its head Serik Mergaliyev organized the meeting. Also, in attendance were Deputy Chairman of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Dmitry Vassiliyev, the activists of the West Kazakhstan regional branch of the Party, entrepreneurs, and media representatives.



Agents of Daniya Yespayeva addressed the voters. They spoke about the key lines of their candidate's election program.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.