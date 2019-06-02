Reps of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov meet with voters in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Members of the Almaty regional campaign headquarters of Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, jointly with Keleshek Youth Council, visited Zhiger Civic Association of Disabled Persons, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the representatives of the presidential candidate familiarized the attendees with the biography of Amangeldy Taspikhov and the main provisions of his election platform, and called on them to take an active part in the upcoming election process.

The regional primary trade union organization of the Kazakhstan Sectoral Trade Union of Culture, Sport, Tourism and Information Workers held a meeting with employees of the Special Service Center No.2.



At the meeting, representative Aliya Tustikbayeva told the participants about the biography of the candidate and the key areas of the election platform.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.