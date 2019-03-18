EN
    08:19, 18 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Samal Yesslyamova triumphs at Asian Film Awards

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh actress Samal Yesslyamova has won the Asian Film Awards for Best Actress in the film Ayka, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Friends, I have received splendid news from director Sergey Dvortsevoy! Samal Yesslyamova in Hong Kong won the Asian Film Awards for the Best Actress for her role in Dvortsevoy's Ayka," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, posted on Facebook.

    As the minister said, the Asian Film Awards is dubbed the Asian Oscar.

    "The Asian Film Academy shortlisted the nominees on January 11. And now - this victory! It is a great achievement and success! My sincere congratulations to the creative team! I am delighted!" said Minister Mukhamediuly.

    It is to be recalled that in May 2018, Samal Yesslyamova won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress. On January 18, the film was shortlisted for the 91st Oscars in the Foreign Language Film category.

    The plot of the film is the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow. It tells about her personal growth and drastic life changes.

