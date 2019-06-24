Shymkent Central Mosque accepts around 200 children evacuated from Arys

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The Central Mosque in Shymkent has accepted more than 500 people evacuated from Arys, Kazinform has learned from ERNUR.KZ.

According to Muhammedjan Yestemirov, Deputy Chief Imam of the Central Mosque of Shymkent City, the mosque continues to accommodate residents of Arys, and the number of evacuees arrived is now over 500 people. Around 200 of them are children.

"We have vacated the hostel of our madrasa and accommodate people there. We do our best to provide them with all necessary assistance. Thanks to the residents of Shymkent - they have been bringing food and water to the mosque since the morning," the deputy chief imam said.

It is to be recalled that an explosion occurred today at the depot of the military unit in the town of Arys, Turkestan region. As a result of the incident, 11 people were hospitalized, including six people with minor and moderate injuries.