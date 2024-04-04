Turkistan region: tourist capital of Turkic world and magnet for int'l tourists

The Turkistan region, located in a picturesque corner of Kazakhstan, has seen a significant increase in foreign tourists over the past year. Nearly 4,500 foreign tourists visited the region in the first quarter of 2024, according to data from the E-Qonaq system, reported Kazinform news agency correspondent, citing the press service of the Turkistan region akimat.

This indicates an increase compared to the previous year when only 980 tourists arrived in Turkistan during the same period. The increase was more than 12-fold compared to 2022, when the figure stood at 358.

Tourists visiting Turkistan hail from China, France, India, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and the United States.

Turkistan, located in southern Kazakhstan, is a city steeped in history and cultural significance, often revered as a spiritual and religious center for the Kazakh people and the broader Central Asian region. Established over 1,500 years ago, it has played pivotal roles throughout the ages, serving as a major commercial center on the Silk Road that facilitated trade between the East and the West.

The city boasts the unique blend of ancient history and modern development. Photo credit: Turkistan region akimat

Despite its ancient roots, Turkistan is undergoing modernization while preserving its historical essence. The Kazakh government has initiated numerous development projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and boosting tourism, reflecting its vision to transform Turkistan into a regional hub for culture and spirituality. This includes a brand new international airport launched in 2020.

The region offers a rich selection of tourist spots and attractions for travelers from all over the world. The majestic mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is one of the most revered shrines and significant historical monuments in Central Asia.

Turkistan was named the tourist capital of the Turkic world this year. In light of this, cultural and entertainment events, including ethnic festivals, gastro festivals, and sports competitions, are planned in the region.

The Open Turkistan project was launched to develop and promote the tourism potential of Turkistan. As part of this initiative, every Friday, sports competitions, interesting games on current trends and creative tasks are held on the territory of the Keruen Saray complex.

One of the main events will be the international festival of Kazakh songs, Voice of Turan, which will be held in the city this year. The event is expected to feature artists from over 20 countries, making it an international and culturally rich.

More than 100 events at the international, national and regional levels are to be held in Turkistan, emphasizing the region’s desire to become a center of tourism, culture and business activity in the Turkic world.