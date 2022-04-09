Two Kazakh boxers scoop gold at Thailand Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani boxers hauled gold at the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Serik Temirzhanov defeated Ian Clark Bautista in the gold medal round in the Men’s 57kg weight class. Bautista settled for silver.

Nurbek Oralbai of Kazakhstan also completed his 81kg gold medal final with a win over Ashish Kumar, the silver medalist of the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships.





Kazakh fighters Sultan Mussinov (-63kg) and Aslanbek Shymbergenov (-69kg) were stunned in their respective gold medal bouts and took home silver.

One more Kazakhstani athlete Aibek Oralbai is set to enter the ring in Phuket later today.

Earlier Kazinform reported that five Kazakhstani boxers propelled into the finals of the Thailand Open 2022.