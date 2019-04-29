Video of Nursultan Nazarbayev's interview with Chinese mass media goes online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, shared his opinion on the success in the implementation of the ‘One Belt, One Road' initiative, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2013, the President of the People's Republic of China made an official visit to our capital and, addressing our students, he announced this initiative for the first time. It was a brand new, and, as we see, very vital initiative - ‘One Belt, One Road' has become hope for people in terms of further integration. Now five years later, we can summarize the results," Nursultan Nazarbayev told Chinese journalists in an interview, the video of which was released by the press service of Yelbasy.







According to him, the initiative has had a great impact on Kazakhstan and other countries.



"This has had a tremendous impact on Kazakhstan, but not only on us. 150 states of the world, the infrastructures of many countries have joined [the project]. And at today's forum many spoke about the great benefits and advantages of this undertaking. To begin with, roads and railways have presently been built across Kazakhstan and across Russia, across the Caspian Sea. 6 railways and 11 highways run across Kazakhstan alone. We have built our terminal in the Pacific Ocean - at the Port of Lianyungang, from where the trains go. 6,300 trains passed by last year alone, of which 57% went across Kazakhstan," Yelbasy underlined.

"Besides, facilities are under construction, large investments are being made. It is a great hope for those states that are working on it. I know there is also criticism, but from those who do not really know. Those states, which joined it, know their benefits. Therefore, I consider that this is a successful project and it is being successfully implemented," the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan added.

On April 26, the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation started in Beijing.

Within the framework of the forum, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, met with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.