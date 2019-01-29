What Almaty region’s administration prepared for youth in 2019

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - The Year of Youth is one of the components of the President's new social policy implementation, Amandyk Batalov, Governor of Almaty region, said during a meeting with the youth of the region, Kazinform correspondent cites the governor's press service.

"The essence of the President's new social policy is that the government creates all conditions required to fully develop the human personality and improve the society's well-being," said the head of the region.

He clarified that as of today, roadmap titled "Zhetіsu Zhastarynyng Zharqyn Іsterі" ("Zhetisu Youth's Noble Causes") dedicated to the Year of Youth has been made up and approved by the region's administration.

"We have taken under special control all the proposals, which we discussed at the previous meeting, and given the respective specific instructions. The work has already begun. It is the idea of building youth service centers in all districts and cities of the region, creating an IT start-up technopark at the premises of the youth service center in Taldykorgan, allocating the staff positions of psychologists to support young families, providing 10 hectares of land to each youth resource center for agricultural development. I keep track of these and other proposals voiced today. This also refers to grants for training, comprehensive support for young athletes, to name but a few. The initiative should come from young people, and we, for our part, will help and support you," Amandyk Batalov concluded.

It should be mentioned that Amandyk Batalov held an informal meeting with the youth of the region to discuss issues on providing necessary support and assistance.

Kazinform reported that on January 23, President Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.