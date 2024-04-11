Young activist from Aktobe discusses efforts to mitigate flood aftermath

The city of Aktobe in western Kazakhstan continues intensive work to combat the consequences of floods, as the situation has stabilized. Aktobe native and head of the region’s branch of the Zhastar Rukhy (Youth Spirit) youth wing under the Amanat party, Alisher Tynyshtyq, shared details about the measures taken in connection with the floods in an interview with Kazinform news agency correspondent.

“Floods in the Aktobe region began on March 26 in the Temir region, in the village of Shubarkuduk. In general, we were the very first throughout the country to respond to these floods and went to the village of Shubarkuduk with activists. There were about 20 people, among them the youth of the region itself from the regional center. (...) We unloaded, packaged and sent humanitarian aid. We also built barricades on riverbeds, worked, and helped with the evacuation of residents in the city of Aktobe. Now we are mainly engaged in unloading and packaging of humanitarian aid,” he told Kazinform.

To date, a state of emergency is in place in six districts and in the city of Aktobe. Tynyshtyq said that volunteers help tirelessly, including the police and military in Aktobe. He also emphasized that all youth organizations are trying to provide any needed assistance.

“Overall, the situation is stable. Water has receded in some areas. However, people expect another rise in water levels. While this has not been proved yet, Every day, volunteers and emergency services are on patrol to evacuate residents at risk of flooding. Nine districts out of 12 have been affected, and the city of Aktobe itself,” he said.

Psychologists assist people affected by floods. Photo credit: Aktobe Region Emergency Situations Department

According to the region's emergency department, as of April 9, 1,087 residential homes had been flooded, 289 of which remain underwater. Nearly 1,470 people have been accommodated in temporary shelters, and 6,072 people are staying with relatives. A total of 10,663 heads of livestock have been moved to safe locations.

The emergency rescue operations involve 720 personnel, 185 units of equipment, 8 water intake devices, and 11 boats.

Photo credit: Tynyshtyq's personal archive

Tynyshtyq shared a story about volunteer Vladislav Tolochko from the Kobda district, the village of Kok Ui, who actively participated in the evacuation and assistance to his native village.

“Our activist helped evacuate residents with us. Information reached him that his village was not flooded, but all the roads leading to it were flooded. His village was left without electricity and absolutely without communication. (...) Together with Perizat Kairat, chairwoman of the Biz Birgemiz Foundation, we sent about six electric generators to the village itself, as well as humanitarian aid by helicopter to this village,” said Tynyshtyq.

However, he stressed the need for further assistance. At the moment, building materials, electric generators, boats, working tools and other necessary resources are required.

“Humanitarian aid is coming from all regions,” he added.

Volunteers. Photo credit: Tynyshtyq's personal archive

According to the region’s emergency situations department, the situation in areas affected by floods is gradually stabilizing. The consequences of flooding in the Uil, Kobda and Aitekebi districts caused by the destruction of the Shcherbakovo dam are being actively eliminated.

The Ministry of Defense's engineering troops were involved in organizing a pontoon crossing, providing transportation for residents and equipment of the village of Uil.

The operational headquarters continues its work to coordinate efforts to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster. Currently, 1,470 people are temporarily housed in special centers, and 6,072 people are staying with their relatives. In addition, 10,663 heads of farm animals were evacuated to safe places.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the solidarity and active participation of youth and other volunteer groups bring hope for the rapid recovery of flood-affected areas.

In his April 7 post on Telegram, State Counselor Erlan Karin commended the efforts of people to assist their fellow citizens who were affected by floods. Karin also stated that the number of volunteers providing assistance throughout the country exceeds 20,000 people.

He also mentioned the Zhastar Rukhy.

"With the largest network of branches and extensive experience in cooperating with government agencies, Zhastar Rukhy optimizes the processes of recruiting volunteer rescuers, sorting, and delivering humanitarian aid," he wrote.

Karin also noted significant assistance is coming from the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

"Nationwide, over 9,000 volunteers from the assembly participate in supporting the victims and mitigating the consequences of the floods. Volunteer centers and humanitarian aid reception points are organized in all regional Houses of Friendship. Representatives of ethnic-cultural associations are providing victims with food supplies, hot meals, clothing, essentials, and equipment. To date, the amount of charitable and humanitarian aid provided through the assembly has already exceeded 110 million tenge," he wrote.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as of April 11, 170,635 kilograms of humanitarian aid has been delivered to the affected regions.

In the Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions, 3,524 private residential homes and 502 courtyard areas remain flooded. More than 8.8 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped out, with 1.4 million sandbags and 1.1 million tons of inert material laid down. Water has been removed from 2,750 residential homes and 1,899 courtyard areas.

Since the beginning of the flood, 97,852 people have been rescued and evacuated, including 32,856 children. There are 7,173 people staying in temporary accommodation centers, including 3,494 children. A total of 88,561 livestock have been moved to safe locations.