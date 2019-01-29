Youth is to turn President’s ideas into reality, says Qazaqconcert soloist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marat Aitymbay, a soloist of Qazaqconcert state concert organization, a laureate of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, shared his opinion on the Year of Youth launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our state does much both for creative youth and art as a whole. Not long ago, the President signed the Law on Cinematography, the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly announced the construction of AstanaFilm, a new film studio. What we are to do is to work and put into effect the initiatives of the President," said the artist.



According to him, creative youth need to follow in the footsteps of the renowned maestros.

"For the Year of Youth, Qazaqconcert also mapped out lots of various projects that are under development. Perhaps, we will concert tours in the country and overseas, and the format will be different. We should continue the path of our masters - Yermek Serkebaev, Alibek Dnishev, and many other great performers," the speaker said.



At the same time, Marat Aitymbay underlined that the Year of Youth carries tremendous opportunities for young people to unleash their talents.



"The Head of State has always said that human resources are the main capital of our country. And he trusts in youth. Therefore, a very crucial task of creating a country with a qualitatively new quality of life and consciousness falls on the shoulders of young people. Launching the Year of Youth, the President also told about the development of research activities. We should not forget that it is the scientific and creative intelligentsia that shapes the ideology of a state. Figuratively speaking, we have the upper hand - all that is left to do is to work on ourselves without cease, and this will lead to a result. And we will join the top developed countries in terms of art and other life spheres," he concluded.

Kazinform reported that on January 23, President Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.