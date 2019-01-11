Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Abdumalik tops world’s U20 chess ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik is placed first among world's best female chess players under 20 in ELO rating in classics, rapid and blitz. Previously, no chess player of Kazakhstan has ever topped the world rating in the three forms of the game at once, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Zhansaya started playing chess in her early childhood and became the youngest grandmaster of Kazakhstan at the age of 14. For now, the eighteen-year-old chess player has gained many awards at prestigious national and international tournaments.

"Every time I try to do my best by using all my skills I have owing to my parents and coaches," the chess player says. "Yes, that is a good achievement. However, it is not a reason to rest on my laurels. I have things to work on and improve. And the most important result for me is to play every day better than I played yesterday."

It is to be recalled that in November 2018, Zhansaya reached the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Chess Championship for the first time ever in Kazakhstan's chess history. In December 2018, she came in 6th at the World Rapid Chess Championship.