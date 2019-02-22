The main point is to ensure citizens’ well-being, says expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Agenda for the Government will be announced at the congress of the Nur Otan Party, said Zarema Shaukenova, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Government resignation is a political event that features heightened attention. However, it is only a link of events starting with the proclamation of the Presidential Address dated October 5, 2018. From then onward, we have been witnessing a systemic rebooting of the state policy, a turn towards the development of human capital. The format the Head of State delivered the Address pointed to serious questions to the Government. The President addressed members of the Government, governors, MPs, making it clear that the Government should considerably change the methodology of the way it works. At the extended session of the Government on January 30 of this year, the President emphasized the main thing: from now on, the key indicators of the Government's performance will be the people's income and living standards," said Zarema Shaukenova.

The expert pointed out that the process of rebooting the non-governmental sector was emphasized during the 8th Civil Forum with the participation of the Head of State. The civil forum pointed out one of the key points - it is impossible to create well-being for citizens without any involvement of civil society. The new model of social relations will be enshrined in the 2025 Civil Society Development Concept. Moreover, the Year of Youth declared and launched by the Leader of the Nation also set a qualitatively new vector of social events and discussions.



"The main thing is that the Government, civil society, governors should be focused on the social integration of young people, on indicators of youth development through the lens of the entire national planning system and state-run programs. The Government adopted the Roadmap for the Year of the Youth, which covers more than 80 arrangements including a number of comprehensive measures for the development of the system of education and employment.".



The expert underlined that the main point is to ensure the well-being of citizens. The agenda for the Government, measures to strengthen social support and improve the quality of life, will be announced at the upcoming congress of the Nur Otan Party.

It is to be recalled that on February 21, Nursultan Nazarbayev made a statement expressing the opinion that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan should be dismissed. The Head of State accepted the resignation of the Government.