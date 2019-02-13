Ayka drama premiered in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The premiere of "Ayka", a feature film by Sergey Dvortsevoy, took place in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Director Sergey Dvortsevoy and leading actress of the film Samal Yeslyamova came to the capital of Kazakhstan for the premiere.

Making a speech, Sergey Dvortsevoy thanked the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, mentioning that with its support the motion picture was shortlisted for Oscar.



"For the first time in the history of post-Soviet cinematography, Kazakhstan's actress Samal Yeslyamova was granted the best actress title at the prestigious film festival. Many people think that ‘Ayka' is an arduous picture. However, it is a very profound film, which has both humor and drama," said the filmmaker.



In May 2018, Samal Yeslyamova won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress. On January 18, the film was shortlisted for the 91st Oscars in the Foreign Language Film category. However, she was not included in the list of the five finalists.



It is to be recalled that the film will hit Kazakhstan's movie theaters on February 14.

The plot of the film is the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow. It tells about her personal growth and drastic life changes.