Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods

West Kazakhstan emergency authorities are evacuating citizens from flood-prone areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.

Evacuation is underway in Samal and Vagonnik residential areas, located near the Chagan and Derkul rivers.

“A door-to-door inspection is also being carried out. Safety rules have been explained to the population,” the Ministry says.

On April 2, West Kazakhstan region announced state of emergency due to severe spring floods.

Deputy Governor Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov was tasked to focus on liquidation of the disaster consequences.

Meanwhile, Kazhydromet national weather service warns of water level rise in the region.

"Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting today.