EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 03 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods

    Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    West Kazakhstan emergency authorities are evacuating citizens from flood-prone areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies. 

    Evacuation is underway in  Samal and Vagonnik residential areas, located near the Chagan and Derkul rivers.

    “A door-to-door inspection is also being carried out. Safety rules have been explained to the population,” the Ministry says.

    On April 2, West Kazakhstan region announced state of emergency due to severe spring floods.

    Deputy Governor Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov was tasked to focus on liquidation of the disaster consequences.

    Meanwhile, Kazhydromet national weather service warns of water level rise in the region.

    "Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting today.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Floods in Kazakhstan West Kazakhstan region
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!