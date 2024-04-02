West Kazakhstan region imposes state of emergency due to severe floods

West Kazakhstan authorities announced state of emergency due to severe spring floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An appropriate decision of the governor to impose the state of emergency across the region has been published on the governmental portal legalacts.egov.kz.

Deputy Governor Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov has been tasked to focus on liquidation of the disaster consequences.

As reported earlier, 3,744 people, including 1,455 children, have been evacuated in West Kazakhstan due to flooding. Besides, 900 heads of cattle, 1,800 heads of small cattle, and 30 horses were rescued.

640,000 cubic meters of water were pumped away, and over 104,000 sandbags were laid to reduce flood water damage.

384 houses in nine villages of four districts were flooded. Authorities urge the population to stay calm and be ready for evacuation since flood risks remain in effect.

Meanwhile, Kazhydromet national weather service warns of water level rise in the region.

"Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting today.