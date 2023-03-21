Rybakina thanks Kazakhstanis for support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina addressed Kazakhstanis after her win in the Indian Wells Masters finals, Kazinform reports.

«Thank you all for your firm support! My special gratitude to my fans in Kazakhstan, to local kids and teenagers, who now strive for new wins and gains! Everything is possible. Thank you for believing me and your long-standing support and my special thanks to sponsors @bankrbk, @kazminerals_official, @kazakhmys_official. With your support I can do my best on the court,» Rybakina’s post in Instagram reads.

As reported, 2022 Wimbledon reigning champion Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka, ranked 2nd by WTA, in BNP Paribas Open scoring 7:6, 6:4.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her victory in Indian Wells.