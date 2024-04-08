Azerbaijan expresses solidarity over floods in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan has sent a message of sympathy to Kazakhstan and its people in connection with the devastating floods, Kazinform News Agency cites the official X account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Deeply saddened by devastating floods in brotherly #Kazakhstan. We express sympathy to the people who have been affected by this disaster. We express our solidarity w/People & Government of brotherly Kazakhstan, reads a post on the X social network.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke with the governors of the Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanai, and North Kazakhstan regions by phone. They reported on the situation and measures taken to curb the flood. Under Tokayev’s directive, vice ministers were sent to the affected regions to provide assistance.

Foreign leaders continue to express support for Kazakhstan in this challenging period.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on April 7 that the country stands in solidarity with the people and government of Kazakhstan.

The Kyrgyz Republic sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan. Tokayev thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Zhaparov, for the support.

Ryszard Czarnecki, member of the European Parliament from Poland, also expressed his support to the people of Kazakhstan.