Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan names companies to aid flood-affected regions

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Kanat Bozumbayev, has named the companies that will offer sponsorship assistance to flood-affected regions, according to a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

“In general, business representatives pledged to help. We have approved the regions according to the list. Representatives of large businesses, such as Integra Construction and RG Gold, will provide sponsorship assistance to eliminate the consequences of floods in the Akmola region. The Bolat Utemuratov Foundation, BI Group JSC and the ERG Group of Companies plan to provide sponsorship to the Aktobe region. The sponsors of the West Kazakhstan region will be the Astana Motors group of companies, BI Group JSC, Jusan Bank, Bank Center Credit JSC, KazAzot LLP, “ADD Capital” company, “ERG”, “Allur” and “AgromashHolding”, “Basis-A”, as well as the company “RG Brands” will provide assistance to the Kostanay region”, said Kanat Bozumbayev.

According to him, sponsorship of the North Kazakhstan region is going to be provided by the Kazakhmys corporation, Kaspi.KZ, and the KAZ Minerals group.

“The group of companies of Timur Kulibayev and Kenes Rakishev will help eliminate the consequences of floods in the Atyrau region,” added Kanat Bozumbayev.

Thus, 3,383 families have already received a one-time payment of 369 200 tenge (about $831) in the North Kazakhstan region. Additional financial support at 600 million tenge will be provided to more than 1,600 families. 60 billion tenge for flood victims of the North Kazakhstan region will be allocated by the mentioned three major companies.

"This is an unprecedented situation in our country. I witnessed it firsthand - it's a true catastrophe. No one should remain indifferent; we are all equal in this. Together with the Government, we will do everything we can," said Vyacheslav Kim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kaspi.kz while visiting the region.

Two more businessmen Kairat Itemgenov (Aqniet Group LLP) and Almas Mynbayev (Nomad Life and Nomad Insurance) from the Forbes list sent money to the fund “Qazaqstan Khalqyna” (“To the Kazakh nation”) to help flood victims.

Based on the data of the fund, Kairat Itemgenov sent 1.3 billion tenge, and Almas Mynbayev - 450 million tenge.

On May 10, the government of Serbia transferred 1 million euros to the fund to construct houses in the flood-affected regions.

To note, in 2014, Kazakhstan provided the humanitarian assistance to Serbia due to flooding, delivering tents, pharmaceuticals and essentials.