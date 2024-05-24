Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Kazakhstan, Singapore seek to promote biotechnology, medicine, digital sector

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the closing ceremony of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum during his state visit to Singapore. He highlighted opportunities in biotechnology, medicine, and the digital sector, aiming to turn Kazakhstan into a leading IT hub. Key agreements signed included strategic cooperation between Kazpost and SingPost, digital corridor initiatives, and various memorandums of understanding and investment agreements.

2. Culture, ecology and fight against crime – President Tokayev meets SCO foreign ministers

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting with foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. The Head of State believes that it is high time to collectively promote the ideals and values of a peaceful and harmonious development for the benefit of humankind. He underscored the importance of combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, addressing cyber threats, and stabilizing Afghanistan. The upcoming SCO Summit in Astana aims to foster multilateral dialogue for sustainable peace and development.

3. Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission for Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan marks new stage of Kazakh-German cooperation

The 20th anniversary meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Commission was held in Astana to enhance cultural and humanitarian cooperation and discuss the affairs of ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan. The parties highlighted the importance of their partnership and signed a communique for continued cooperation.

4. 30 years of talent: Dimash Kudaibergen’s stellar rise to stardom

On his thirtieth birthday, Dimash Kudaibergen will play in an anniversary concert in Istanbul. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports about his path to international fame.

5. Run for Autism: sporting event raises awareness about autism

On May 18, the second charity race “Run for autism” was held in Astana. The purpose of the charity run is to raise public awareness about autism, improve the quality of life of people with autism and provide conditions for their socialization and implementation. About 13 million tenge of collected charitable funds will be used to open inclusion support rooms in kindergartens for children with autism and other mental disorders.

6. Kazakhstan ranked 52nd in the global travel and tourism ranking for 2024

Kazakhstan has placed 52nd in the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Travel and Tourism (T&T) development index. With the score of 4.07 out of 7, Kazakhstan has climbed 6 places since 2019. Leaders of the ranking remained unchanged with the United States taking the first place, Spain and Japan placing second and third, respectively. France and Australia finished up the top 5. Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Italy and Switzerland concluded the top 10 list.

7. Astana’s Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker bring two victories in one day

The riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker achieved two victories, one was claimed in Poland and another one in Japan.

8. Exhibition celebrates 120th anniversary of Kazakh artist Abylkhan Kasteyev

An exhibition commemorating the 120th anniversary of USSR People's Artist Abylkhan Kasteyev opened in Astana, featuring works by students and teachers from the Kazakh National University of Arts. Held at the Contemporary Art Center Kulanshi, the exhibition aims to inspire and nurture student talent. The event also featured a catwalk show displaying students' creations.

9. U.S., Kazakh scientists study Bronze Age eating patterns

The delegation of the University of Michigan consisting of a professor in the Anthropology Department, Alicia Ventresca-Miller, and two students Cara Larson and Daniel Garner visited the Saryarka Archeology Institute at the Buketov University on May 14-16 to get acquainted with osteological collections of the institute which are broadly known worldwide. The parties discussed the ideas of the future project on the diet and food quality of the Bronze Era people.

10.What do citizens of Kazakhstan commonly purchase online

In 2023, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstani citizens spent 486 billion tenge on phones and gadgets via online marketplaces. Expenditures on household appliances reached 205 billion tenge, while 178.4 billion tenge was spent on computers, laptops, and software. The total retail trade market hit 4.1 trillion tenge, with e-commerce making up 12.7%.