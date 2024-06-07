Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan marks State Symbols Day Kazakhstan. Kazinform News Agency introduces readers to the meaning of each symbol.

2. Kazakh MFA welcomes White House initiative on ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the U.S. initiative to stabilize the situation in the Middle East. According to the Ministry’s statement, Kazakhstan strongly supports the efforts of the international community aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

3. First time in Kazakhstan: “The Beautiful Princess” of Da Vinci is on display in Astana

One of the most mysterious and precious masterpieces of Leonardo da Vinci, “The Beautiful Princess” (La Bella Principessa), was presented to the public for the first time in Kazakhstan at the National Museum. Originally considered an early nineteenth-century German work, the portrait was recently attributed to Leonardo da Vinci by prominent scholars. The technical examination also revealed aspects of the technique unique to the hand of Leonardo da Vinci.

4. Founder of the Golden Horde, Jochi Khan, the son of three mothers

This year Kazakhstan is celebrating a significant event - the 800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi. In light of this occasion, Kazinform News Agency invites the reader to learn more about the Great Jochi, namely the story about the mother of the great commander Jochi Khan, about his youth and upbringing.

5. Film about Zhambyl Zhabayev to come to Kazakhstani theatres June 6

The film "Zhana Dauir" dedicated to Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev was recently presented in Astana. Supported by the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, the film focuses on the last nine years of Zhabayev's life, highlighting pivotal events that shaped his legacy in Kazakh literature. The film is set to be released on June 6.

6. Kazakhstan library inaugurates Francophone literature section with over 200 books from France and Belgium

The embassies of France and Belgium in Kazakhstan inaugurated a section of Francophone literature at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Astana. Over 200 books were donated for the occasion. The collection includes a variety of genres, both in French and translated into other languages, featuring works by authors like Alexandre Dumas, Victor Hugo, Voltaire, and recent Nobel Prize winners Annie Ernaux, Albert Camus, and Andre Gide.

7. Przewalski's horse - how Kerkulan adapts to the Kostanay region

Kazakhstan has commenced the reintroduction of the Przewalski's horse, aiming to relocate about 40 horses from Europe over five years to restore functional steppe ecosystems. Rustam Bidibaev, chief specialist in wildlife and hunting management, reported that the horses endured the flight well and are now adapting in a corral in Arkalyk, where they are in excellent condition.

8. 75-year-old Kazakhstani becomes world champion in powerlifting

Daribay Ospanov, a 75-year-old resident of Agadyr in the Shet district of the Karaganda region, won gold and silver medals at the World Powerlifting Championships held in Austin, USA. The event featured 960 athletes from 46 countries. His primary objective was to surpass the Danish competitor aged 94. Daribay Ospanov insisted he had plans to compete until the age of 95.

9. Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers secure 3 medals in Budapest Qualification tournament

Two Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers were awarded medals on the first day of the international freestyle wrestling tournament that had commenced in Budapest. The winner of the 97-kilogram weight category was Alisher Yergali. He was scheduled to compete against Azerbaijani Magomedkhan Magomedov, but the opponent did not appear. In the same weight category, Rizabek Aitmukhan collected bronze after dominating over Slovak wrestler Batyrbek Tsakulov.

10.Kazakhstani artist Nurbol Nurakhmet's show debuts in London

Kazakhstani artist Nurbol Nurakhmet will debut his solo exhibition, "Panopticon: The Unsettled Body," at Three Highgate Gallery in London. Presented by Ainalaiyn space and Three Highgate gallery, the exhibition features Nurakhmet’s innovative works that merge interiors, landscapes, and memory spaces with political ideology. His large-scale paintings, drawings, and collages focus on the human body as a site of subjectivity and memory.