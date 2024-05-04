Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. 48,750 people return homes in flood affected regions

In Kazakhstan, flood-affected regions are seeing progress in returning residents to their homes. 48,750 people have returned home, with over 14,251 individuals involved in rescue and relief efforts.

2. Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz, Qatar’s UCC Holding OK four key gas projects

QazaqGaz, the national gas company of Kazakhstan, and UCC Holding of Qatar have agreed upon four significant gas projects in Kazakhstan. These projects, discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, involve the construction of gas processing plants, a gas compressor station, and main gas pipelines. The projects aim to enhance energy security, enable regional gas supply, and support industrial facilities.

3. Islamic Development Bank recognizes KazakhExport as “Export Credit Agency of the Year”

KazakhExport, Kazakhstan's export credit agency, has been honored with the "Export Credit Agency of the Year" award for its collaboration with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC).

4. New hydrogeological service to monitor groundwater in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has approved the establishment of Kazhydrogeology, the national hydrogeological service in Kazakhstan. This initiative aims to comprehensively inventory groundwater deposits and areas, creating a detailed database covering over 4,300 explored sites. Kazhydrogeology will introduce digitalization and automation to enhance monitoring systems. The service will focus on increasing available underground water resources, particularly in regions facing scarcity, to support irrigation and various economic sectors.

5. KazMunayGas puts into operation 3 new gas fields in 2023

Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas (KMG), commissioned three new gas fields in 2023 to bolster domestic gas supplies. These fields include Aksai Yuzhny, Eastern Urikhtau, and Rozhkovskoye.

6. “I didn’t commit intentional murder, but I am responsible for Saltanat’s death”: what else Bishimbayev said during judicial debates

Judicial debates on the trial of Kuandyk Bishimbayev, businessman and ex-economy minister of Kazakhstan accused of murdering his wife, continue in Astana.

Victim's lawyers supported the prosecution, suggesting Bishimbayev enjoyed torturing her. Bishimbayev's defense countered these claims, rejecting comparisons to notorious criminals. Bishimbayev's mother defended him, seeking forgiveness from Saltanat's family, but was denied. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, the second defendant, denied involvement in covering up the crime. The trial continues with the accused presenting their final statements on May 6.

7. “Treasures of Yakutia” exhibition shows unique minerals and diamonds

During the days of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the National Museum in Astana hosted the "Treasures of Yakutia" exhibition. Visitors explored traditional Yakut knives, souvenirs crafted from mammoth ivory, and inlaid with precious stones.

The exhibition included four sections: “Embroidered map of the Republic of Sakha”, “The cult of the horse in the culture of the peoples of Eurasia”, “Treasury of Yakutia” and “Blacksmith’s craft of Yakutia”. Notable attractions included the "Shining of Diamonds" composition and the unique charoite mineral, exclusive to Yakutia. The event also featured works by students and emerging artisans.

8. The Blaze festival brings together dancers from all over the world

Astana hosted the Blaze International Festival of Modern and Street Dances from April 26 to 28, attracting dancers from around the world. Renowned dancers like Tristan Edpao from the U.S. and Rubix from France participated alongside local talents. The festival included qualifying stages, master classes, and competitions in various categories with a prize fund of 1,200,000 tenge, culminating in an award ceremony honoring outstanding performers.

9. Kazakhstani shooters scoop 2 medals at Plzen Grand Prix

Kazakhstani shooters secured two medals at the Plzen Grand Prix in the Czech Republic. Zukhra Irnazarova, Alexandra Saduakassova, and Fatima Irnazarova won silver in the 10m Running Target Mixed Women event, while Daniil Yakovenko, Assadbek Nazirkulyev, and Andrey Khudyakov claimed bronze in the men's event. The competition featured 550 shooters from 23 countries.

10. Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins big in Uzbekistan, earns Olympic license

Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Scoring 33.90 points in the final, Taniyeva took home gold medal. She also earned an Olympic berth at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Reina Matsusaka representing Japan scored 33.30 points settling for silver. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy with 33.26 points.