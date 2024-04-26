Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. 25,000 people still battling spring floods in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Emergencies Ministry launches flood control efforts across regions. Significant progress reported in stabilizing situations in affected areas. Relief efforts include monitoring, patrolling, and evacuation assistance. Interregional support mobilized to aid flood relief in severely affected regions. Evacuation efforts continue, with thousands of residents returning home and others housed in evacuation centers.

2. Kazakh President praises people’s contribution to battle against floods

Addressing the XXXIII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State said Kazakhstan faced a devastating natural disaster that hit almost half of the country. He expressed gratitude to Kazakhstanis for their contribution to battling floods.

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron

During the official visit of UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the significance of strengthening bilateral ties. The meeting saw the signing of a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, marking a pivotal moment in the countries' multifaceted relationship. Discussions included enhancing trade, investment, and cooperation in energy, education, and culture. Both leaders expressed commitment to bolstering interpersonal ties and addressing regional and global challenges.

4. Kazakhstan and Germany discuss water management and agriculture issues

Prime Minister Bektenov highlights EU cooperation in water management and agriculture during a meeting with diplomats and representatives from the EU countries in Astana. Germany's contributions to water management technologies and agricultural practices emphasized. Challenges acknowledged, including delays in technology delivery. Discussions include proposals for a Regional Central Asian Center for Sustainable Agriculture in Kazakhstan.

5. Kazakhstan loses 20 tons in oil production due to floods

The recent floods in Kazakhstan have had a significant impact on the country's oil production, resulting in a loss of nearly 20 thousand tons of oil. Vice minister of energy, Askhat Khassenov, has stated that efforts are underway to gradually restore oil wells as floodwaters recede.

6. Exploring journalism stories through Al Jazeera's insightful lectures

Maqsut Narikbayev University's International School of Journalism launches educational lectures as part of "Al Jazeera Week" initiative. Topics include data journalism, fact-checking, and reporting from war zones. Experts from Al Jazeera provide insights and practical skills. Question and answer sessions follow each lecture for further discussion.

7. World Bank and Kazakhstan discuss strategies at Spring Meetings

World Bank discussed economic development with Kazakh delegation during Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. Vice President Bassani confirms readiness to assist with flood recovery efforts and proposes $600 million loan. Discussions also focus on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development, aiming to triple trade volumes by 2030.

8. Kazakhstan's Rybakina remains World No. 4 after win in Stuttgart

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her position as the World No.4 in the updated WTA Singles Rankings released this week. Yulia Putintseva stays at World No.50, and Anna Danilina drops to 56th in rankings.

9. Abai’s “Book of Words” presented in Pakistan

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, National Library of Pakistan and Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan hosted book launch ceremony for “Book of Words” by Abai, translated into Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Balochi, alongside a Kazakh-Urdu-English phrasebook.

10. Kazakh movie wins top honors at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival

Kazakh film "Dala Kaskyry" wins top award at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival. Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov, the film captures attention with its gripping storyline. The film, supported by National Cinema Support State Center, tells the compelling tale of a mother's search for her missing son.