Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

Floods in Kazakhstan: 50,476 people return home

A total of 50,476 individuals from flood-affected areas have been able to return home safely. Efforts to mitigate flood damage have included the pumping of water from 9,660 homes and 3,213 household plots. Over 16.2 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and 7.7 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert material were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage.

Plans to construct homes measuring up to 80 square meters for those affected by the floods have also been announced.

Kazakhstan honors veterans of war: social payment of 2 million tenge in Astana and other regions distributed for the Victory Day

Kazakhstan provides substantial social support to veterans, with recent disbursements extending nationwide. A total allocation of 187 million tenge from local budgets has been designated for this purpose.

This year's average nationwide payment is 1.5 million tenge, with some regions exceeding this average, such as the Akmola and Aktobe regions.

President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Military Parade held on the Red Square in Moscow on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Victory Day. The President also participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan eye ways of strengthening strategic partnership

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in Almaty prior to the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks. The meeting focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and exchanging views on regional developments. Discussions included strategies for increasing trade turnover and transit capabilities.

Qatar explores possibility of building hydroelectric power plant in Kazakhstan

Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna, is currently on an official visit to the State of Qatar. During his visit, he met with senior officials of Nebras Power, a major energy company based in Qatar.

Discussions centered around the construction of a hydroelectric power plant on the Irtysh River, with a proposed capacity of 350MW. Zhakupov mentioned that the Samruk-Energy team is working on the project's preliminary feasibility study, expected to be completed by September 2024, which will determine the project's initial cost.

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands ink 9 commercial agreements

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands signed nine commercial agreements, aiming to bolster bilateral ties across various sectors including the agro-industrial complex, healthcare, ecology, and transport and logistics.

Notably, VISCON Company and the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry signed a memorandum to establish an AI-assisted virus-free planting stock automated production center, with the aim of enhancing yield, quality, and food security.

Kazakhstan is first at Asian Youth Boxing Championships with 14 gold medals

Kazakhstani boxers showcased their dominance at the ASBC Men’s and Women’s U22 and Youth Asian Boxing Championships in Astana, held from April 27 to May 7, 2024. They secured a tally of 14 gold medals, leading the medal count. India and Uzbekistan followed with seven and four gold medals respectively.

Kazakh judoka secures 2nd ahead-of-time win at Grand Slam in Astana

One of the leaders of the Kazakh judo team Eldos Smetov reached the men’s 60 kg quarterfinals at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2024 in Astana. He continued his ippon winning streak by beating Younes Saddiki of Morocco in the men’s round of 16. Next, Smetov will face Russia’s Ramazan Abdullayev.

Inspire Fest in Astana supports and advises aspiring artists

The Astana Hub hosted the "Inspire Fest: Our Steps into the Future" event on May 3, 2024, organized by American Corner & Makerspace Astana in with the support of the US Embassy in Kazakhstan, Chevron Kazakhstan, Astana HUB, and the Inspire Fest team.

The main concept of Inspire Fest this year was the idea of ​​highlighting the importance of art and the development of new technologies for Kazakh culture and the intellectual development of the country. The event became a platform for creativity and dialogue, where the work of emerging artists could inspire and change the world, expand cultural diversity in the country and enhance the significance of Kazakhstani identity through art and culture.

Astana hosts debate championship in English

The AmCorners Debate Championship took place in Astana at Nazarbayev University, organized by the American Corner. Conducted entirely in English, the tournament was simultaneously held in 10 cities across Kazakhstan.

All participants received Welcome Packs and certificates of participation in recognition of their involvement and contribution to the competition. Special awards, including gift certificates and a trophy for the first-place team, as well as recognition for the Best Speaker, were presented to the winners.